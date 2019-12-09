The Loose Talk podcast which has been produced by Osagie Alonge and hosted by him, Steve Dede, Ayomide Tayo (AOT2), Jess Chibueze (Jess Jess Finesse), Moni Osibodu (BadGirlMo), has over the last years championed Nigerian pop culture with a unique blend of knowledge and humour while creating an intimate experience for fans & listeners.

Speaking on this, The Editor-In-Chief of Pulse Nigeria, Ben Bassey said: “We thank the Loose Talk hosts and producers and wish them the best in their new endeavours. We are currently strategizing on the format and working on several new podcast series.”

Pulse logo

Going forward, the ’Giants’ will start a new podcast. While Osagie will occasionally co-host, the trio of Jess Jess Finesse, BadGirlMo & AOT2 will host - and Steve will leave the team, continuing in his role as an Editor at Pulse. As part of the move, the hosts and production team will also continue to run their owned social media channels for their new project. Be sure to keep up with them there!

Abe Adeile, co-founder of VATWork Podcast Network says, “What we built with Pulse will be talked about for years. We are onto the next phase, still creating content for the podcast community.”

No Name Giants No Name Giants

Fans and listeners of Loose Talk can still access Loose Talk classic episodes such as interview series with M.I Abaga, K-SOLO, Blackface, Bankulli, ID Cabasa, Brymo, Asa Asika & more on Loose Talk’s SoundCloud and YouTube.

The Loose Talk Podcast, a production of Pulse Nigeria, made its debut on Monday, February 15, 2016. Since its inception, it has published 200 episodes.