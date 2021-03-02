With leading speakers and panelists representing government, industry, civil society, and the media, the #WeSeeEqual Summit hopes to inspire as many women and men as possible with practicable insights that supports the notion that #WeSeeEqual.

Our speakers will highlight some of the stereotypical expectations from both genders, address re-occurring gender challenges and provide practical insights on how to address some of the challenges presented by gender inequality, amplify the narrative, and further the cause of gender equality across sectors, industries, and cultures in Nigeria.

The keynote presentation will be delivered by the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen and the special guest presentation will be delivered by the First lady of Kebbi State, Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Bagudu.

Other guest speakers include Mrs. Comfort Lamptey- UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Tonye Cole- Former Group CEO of the Sahara Group, Mrs. Maryam Uwais - Special advisor to the President on Social Investments, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu - GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe - CEO of SecureID, Mrs. Olatowun Candide-Johnson- Founder Gaia Africa, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola - Founder WISCAR, Mr. Kola Shettima - Director McArthur Foundation, and Mrs. Hafsat Costello-Abiola – President, Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND).

Join P&G Nigeria and UN Women at the upcoming #WeSeeEqual Summit on March 5, 2021 to promote gender equality and diversity

To join the conversations, please register at http://bit.ly/PGWeSeeEqualNG.

P&G is a leading consumer goods company with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ariel®, Gillette®, Safeguard®, Oral-B®, and Pampers®. For over 28 years in Nigeria, P&G’s operations create over 4,000 jobs and its social impact programs touch over 15 million people annually. Gender Equality is one of our sustainability foci. At P&G, our people are our greatest assets with over 95% local employees and 50% female representation at managerial levels.

The #WeSeeEqual summit demonstrates P&G’s continued commitment to create a more equal world.

