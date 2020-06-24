The mall which will be fully open in the 4th quarter of 2020 offers approximately 18,000sqm of lettable area and is strategically located in the immediate vicinity of the International Airport of Cameroon’s Economic Capital, Douala.

Currently, the mall has major anchor markets and big cinemas as occupiers and welcomes retailers of all kinds from fashion and beauty stores to healthcare pharmacies, telecommunication providers, entertainment centres and restaurants.

Explore Business in Cameroon:

Offering insights into the Cameroon economy especially in the wake of the current pandemic, this online event is your chance to discover more about Cameroon’s amazing resources for your business growth and expansion:

Cameroon has a track record of resilient growth

Well diversified economy and wealth of natural resources

Ambitious economic strategy

Stable currency exchange rate

