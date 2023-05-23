Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration

Biden made the announcement in a statement on Monday, May 22, 2023, ahead of the May 29 inauguration at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The US President said the delegation will be led by Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This is coming one week after the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken called Tinubu and assured him of a cordial working relationship between both countries.

Below is the full list of Biden’s delegation to Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

ADVERTISEMENT

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

ADVERTISEMENT