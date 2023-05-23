Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration
The delegation will be led by Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Recommended articles
Biden made the announcement in a statement on Monday, May 22, 2023, ahead of the May 29 inauguration at Eagle Square, Abuja.
The US President said the delegation will be led by Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This is coming one week after the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken called Tinubu and assured him of a cordial working relationship between both countries.
Below is the full list of Biden’s delegation to Tinubu’s inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja
The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California
The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce
General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command
The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council
The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.
The inauguration programmes will begin on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with the investiture of Tinubu with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng