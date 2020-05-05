Badaru said the 600 pupils were part of the over 1,000 Almajiri repatriated from Kano, Gombe, Nasarawa and Kaduna states.

He explained that all the repatriated pupils would be isolated for two-weeks and tested for the COVID-19 before being released to their respective communities.

“You’re aware that about 607 Almajiri were repatriated from Kano, 69 from Gombe and recently we’ve received additional 397 from Nasarawa and 41 from Kaduna.

“All will serve mandatory quarantine for two weeks and will be tested for COVID-19 before they’re eventually released to their communities.

“We’ve taken the samples of over 600 of them and they are currently being tested,” he said.

The governor added that the government had commenced the distribution of food items to Tsangaya schools in the state in order to feed the Almajiris.

According to him, the gesture is to prevent the pupils from going out to beg, as well as avoid transmission of the infection in the state.

“This feeding program will eventually cover all the local government areas of the state but it has been launched in Kazaure last week,” the governor said.