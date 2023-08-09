ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa LG supports 1,000 poor households with ₦10m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman stated that the gesture was aimed at reducing the suffering of the people of the area due to the high cost of living.

Jigawa LG supports 1,000 poor households with ₦10m
Jigawa LG supports 1,000 poor households with ₦10m

Recommended articles

The Information Officer in charge of the area, Alhaji Daudu Sulaiman, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Sulaiman said the council’s Chairman, Mallam Uzairu Nadabo, announced the disbursement while launching the exercise on Tuesday in Maigatari, indicating that each of the benefiting households, selected from the nooks and crannies of the area, received ₦10,000.

He quoted the chairman as saying that the gesture was aimed at reducing the suffering of the people of the area due to the high cost of living. The information officer added that Nadabo assured that the second batch of the disbursement will be launched soon to support more poor and needy in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Muhammad Sani, commended the council for the gesture, nothing that it would, in addition reduce hardship experienced by people as a result of the current economic problems.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAF resilience hinges on proactive maintenance culture, logistics support – CAS

NAF resilience hinges on proactive maintenance culture, logistics support – CAS

Amotekun arrest man for alleged house breaking, stealing in Osun

Amotekun arrest man for alleged house breaking, stealing in Osun

Jigawa LG supports 1,000 poor households with ₦10m

Jigawa LG supports 1,000 poor households with ₦10m

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria