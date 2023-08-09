Jigawa LG supports 1,000 poor households with ₦10m

The Information Officer in charge of the area, Alhaji Daudu Sulaiman, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Sulaiman said the council’s Chairman, Mallam Uzairu Nadabo, announced the disbursement while launching the exercise on Tuesday in Maigatari, indicating that each of the benefiting households, selected from the nooks and crannies of the area, received ₦10,000.

He quoted the chairman as saying that the gesture was aimed at reducing the suffering of the people of the area due to the high cost of living. The information officer added that Nadabo assured that the second batch of the disbursement will be launched soon to support more poor and needy in the area.

