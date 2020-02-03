Alhaji Bulama Kaku, Secretary of Education Secretary in the council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kirikasamma that the affected teachers were in the habit of abandoning their duty posts on Fridays.

”The teachers are from the Junior Arabic Secondary School, Marma, Likori Primary School and Marma Primary School.

”I recently paid an unannounced visit to the schools and met the teachers absent

”The council will soon introduce a no-work-no-pay policy to serve as deterrent to erring teachers.

“Considering Friday as a public holiday day is a serious offence that will not be tolerated.

“Government pays our salaries regularly, promotes us on time, therefore, I see no reason why someone will be late or absent in class,” Kaku said.

The ES, however, commended the Council Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Garba-Kubayo, for his support to education development in the council.

The chairman bought instructional materials for over , 2,000 students.

He also commended the Federal Government for its school feeding programme which he said had significantly encouraged enrollment of pupils in the area.