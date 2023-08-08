Jigawa govt tasks communities on Semi-Arid Landscape project

Dr Nura Ibrahim, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Agriculture and Water Resources, said this at the maiden meeting of the state steering committee of the programme on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Dutse.

Ibrahim said that the project would create positive impact on the state, while pledging that the committee, under his leadership would ensure its success. He said that the project was introduced to protect the environment and boost the agricultural sector, water resources and humanitarian development in the state.

“It is also meant to uplift the living standard of the communities, especially rural dwellers,” he said.

Ibrahim appealed to the communities where the project would be executed, to see it as theirs and support in maintaining it. In his remarks, the state coordinator of the project, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad, promised to comply with the rules and regulations given by the committee in the execution of the project.