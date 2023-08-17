ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Govt pays ₦‎2.024bn terminal benefits to 746 retirees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Executive secretary of the Board urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the money and he praised the commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of the workers.

Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar. [Premium Times]
Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar. [Premium Times]

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen in Dutse on Thursday. Aliyu said the amount would cover payment to workers who retired recently from service at state, local governments and the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

He added that the payment included retirement and death benefits, death pension balance and refund of 8% contribution. The executive secretary added that 179 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 112 local governments and 455 from LEAs.

According to him, ₦‎575 million will be disbursed to the 179 beneficiaries from the state service, ₦‎210 million to the 112 beneficiaries from local government service, while 455 beneficiaries of the LEAs will receive ₦‎1.238 billion.

“Today, we are going to pay the sum of 2, 024,772,779.47 to 746 workers that retired recently from state, LGCs and LEAs from the state.

“The payment included retirement benefit, death benefit, death pension balance and refund of eight per cent contribution.

“The board is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, including those who died in active service,” the executive secretary said.

Aliyu, who urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the money, lauded the commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of the workers. He stated that the gesture would enhance service delivery as well as bolster the wellbeing of the retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service

