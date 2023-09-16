ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa govt distributes ₦1.08bn cash grant, food palliatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said providing palliatives of this nature is only a direct and short term intervention meant to serve as a safety net on the backlash of government policies.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Governor Umar Namadi said this while flagging off the second phase of palliatives distribution in the state in Gumel on Friday.

Namadi said 47,410 bags of 50kg rice, 8,300 bags of 100kg maize and 33,330 cartons of spaghetti were shared to the less privileged across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The governor added that a cash grant of N10,000 each would also be provided to 4,000 vulnerable persons in each of the 27 LGAs.

“Today’s event is for the distribution of palliatives in form of food stuff and cash grant to the needy, orphans, PWDs and elderly persons across the 287 wards in the 27 LGAs of the state.

“In all, we hope to distribute 47,410 bags of rice, 33,330 cartons of spaghetti and 8,300 bags of maize.

“In addition to that, we will provide cash grant of N10,000 each to 4,000 vulnerables in each of the 27 LGAs,” the governor said.

According to him, the vulnerables will comprise of 1,000 youths, 1,000 vulnerable groups, 1,000 women and 1,000 elderly persons.

“In all, we hope 10,800 people will benefit from this in each LGA and this will total about N1.0800 billion,” Namadi said.

He pointed out that the gesture was in continuation of government efforts to cushion the economic hardship occasioned by the inflationary trend that came with the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

According to Namadi, providing palliatives of this nature is only a direct and short term intervention meant to serve as a safety net on the immediate backlash of government policies.

The governor assured that the state and the federal governments are working out modalities on more comprehensive interventions in form of policies, programmes and projects that would provide long term solutions to socio-economic challenges being faced by the people of the state.

“We hope to create jobs, generate employment opportunities and provide sustainable means of livelihood for our people,” the governor stated.

According to Namadi, to ensure accountability, transparency, equity and justice, a 12-man committee had been inaugurated in each LGA to coordinate and supervise the distribution exercise.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Jigawa Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Haruna Mairiga, said each of the 27 LGAs will be given N40 million to distribute to 108,000 vulnerable persons where each is to be given N10,000 as palliative.

Mairiga said the gestures were clear testimonies of Namadi’s commitment to the total eradication of poverty and hunger amongst the people of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

