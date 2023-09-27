ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

The State's head of service urged the workers and the entire Muslims to be tolerant and prayerful for peace, tranquility and development.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
The Public Relations Officer, Office of the Head of Civil Service (HoS), announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. Ibrahim quoted the State’s Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri as saying that the approval for the holiday was given by Gov. Umar Namadi of the state.

I write to inform you that Government has declared 12th R/Awwal, 1445AH (28th September, 2023) as work free day to celebrate the Birthday (Maulud Nabiy) of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W),” Ibrahim quoted the HoS.

He said Dagaceri enjoined the workers and the entire Muslims in the state to be tolerant and prayerful for peace, tranquility and development. The HoS also called on residents to use the period to pray for Allah’s protection and guidance for leaders in steering the affairs of the state and the nation at large.

NAN reports that Eid-el-Maulud is being celebrated every 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabiul Auwal to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad

