Jigawa govt approves $65,000 to relocate 10 students from Sudan to India

News Agency Of Nigeria

The money would cover tuition fees, accommodation, application fees and foreign support services for the students.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Sagir Musa, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture in Dutse on Thursday. Musa said that the money would cover tuition fees; accommodation, application fees and foreign support services for the students.

He said the approval was made as the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The Council has approved a memo presented by Ministry of Higher Education for the payment of tuition fees, accommodation, application fees and foreign students support services in respect of 10 Jigawa transferred students from Sudan’s International University of Africa, Khartoum to Integral University, India at the cost $65, 650.

“Similarly, the council has approved the sum of 53,562, 295.80 only for the payment of 12 months living allowances, visa, air tickets and other logistics for travel arrangements for the students,” Musa said.

He added that the council also received progress reports from various committees constituted by Gov. Umar Namadi on the state COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (J-CARES), Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) and Higher Education Committees of Inquiries into the Activities of College of Education and Islamic Studies Ringim, College of Education Gumel and Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse respectively.

The commissioner added that after the presentations, the council deliberated and unanimously agreed to set up a committee to come up with white papers on each of the reports.

