Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture on Friday in Dutse. Musa said that the State Executive Council (SEC) approved the funds during its meeting on Thursday.

“The SEC has approved the award of contract for the installation of Solar Mini-Grid at the Dutse General Hospital at the sum of ₦172, 754,158.00 only.

“The council decision is line with Gov. Umar Namadi’s administration commitment to improving the standard of General Hospitals in the state for effective healthcare delivery,” Musa said.

He said the council also approved ₦324.8 million for the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of 33 Small Towns Water Supply Schemes in 14 constituencies. The commissioner added that the council had also approved the award of contract for the establishment of fumigation chamber at Maigatari Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Maigatari Local Government Area.