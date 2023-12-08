ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

The council also approved ₦324.8m for the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of 33 Small Towns Water Supply Schemes in 14 constituencies.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture on Friday in Dutse. Musa said that the State Executive Council (SEC) approved the funds during its meeting on Thursday.

“The SEC has approved the award of contract for the installation of Solar Mini-Grid at the Dutse General Hospital at the sum of ₦172, 754,158.00 only.

“The council decision is line with Gov. Umar Namadi’s administration commitment to improving the standard of General Hospitals in the state for effective healthcare delivery,” Musa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the council also approved ₦324.8 million for the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of 33 Small Towns Water Supply Schemes in 14 constituencies. The commissioner added that the council had also approved the award of contract for the establishment of fumigation chamber at Maigatari Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Maigatari Local Government Area.

Musa said the planned fumigation chamber aimed at boosting the production of hibiscus in the state. The commissioner added the planned establishment of the chamber was also to improve the quality of hibiscus produced in the state and meet the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) requirements for exportation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Inconsistent rainfall pattern, major factor affecting rice production - Sanwo-Olu's Aide

Inconsistent rainfall pattern, major factor affecting rice production - Sanwo-Olu's Aide

Gov Mbah inaugurates 15 rice, cashew centers APPEALS projects in Enugu

Gov Mbah inaugurates 15 rice, cashew centers APPEALS projects in Enugu

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers