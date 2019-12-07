Gov. Muhammad Badaru stated this during the launch of the state’s 2019 Mega Agricultural Economic Empowerment Programme in Dutse on Friday.

Badaru said the Hunan government has already provided hybrid rice seed to the state which yields 14.6 tonnes per hectare in the Hunan province.

He explained that the state government has started pilot trials of the variety in a pilot scheme field in Yamidi village in Auyo local government area.

The governor added that the agreement provides for transfer in agricultural machinery, irrigation technology and land conservation.

According to him, the state is committed to buy into the federal government’s commitment to carrying everyone along in its bid to revamp the economy.

“You will notice that almost all our programmes are derived from agricultural sector, because, for us, it is the real economy, engaging over 80 per cent of our productive populace.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that mini rice millers, multipurpose crop thrasher, single and double row multipurpose planters, hand held rice/wheat harvesters, manual sprayers, power tillers, rice/wheat thrashers were among the items distributed to farmers.

NAN also reports that among the dignitaries at the occasion were; Gov. of Kebbi state, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emeifele, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Development Finance, Mr Anthony Ifechukwu.