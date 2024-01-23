ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa agency conducts 5-day waste clearance, fumigation exercise in Gumel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture was aimed at improving the hygienic ecosystem and vector control towards enhancing healthy living.

Jigawa Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) [Peoples Gazette]

Adamu Sabo, the acting Managing Director of the agency, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday. He said the exercise was part of the comprehensive waste clearance initiative designed to enhance sanitation across communities in the state.

Sabo said the operation involved fumigation of various existing institutions like schools, health facilities and other public buildings to rid them of mosquitoes and other reptiles. He explained that the gesture was aimed at improving the hygienic ecosystem and vector control towards enhancing healthy living.

The managing director advised residents of the area and the general public to always clean their surroundings and adhere to a good sanitary culture. He assured that the agency would continue to accord public hygiene top priority through enlightenment campaigns and practical demonstrations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

