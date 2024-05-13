ADVERTISEMENT
JED to restore power in Bauchi, Gombe States by May 27 after tower vandalism

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three weeks ago, four 330kV towers were vandalised, putting the entire Gombe and parts of Bauchi State in darkness.

JED officials inspect repair work of 330KV Jos – Gombe power transmission line [NAN]
JED’s Managing Director, Abdu Bello-Mohammed said this during an inspection visit to the ongoing reconstruction of vandalised 330kV power line towers. This is contained in a statement by Dr Friday Adakole-Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications, on Sunday in Bauchi.

Bello-Mohammed was represented by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Alhaji Mamanlafia Umar. He said the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are working assiduously towards fixing the problems.

The managing director said that normal power supply would soon be restored to Bauchi and Gombe States.

“I want to sincerely thank you on behalf of the MD/CEO of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for the speed you have exhibited so far.

“I urged you to work towards meeting the deadline of 27 May 2024, for the completion of the repairs and restoration of normal supply to the good people of Bauchi and Gombe States, as committed to,” he said.

It will be recalled that about three weeks ago, four 330kV towers were vandalised, thereby putting the entire Gombe and parts of Bauchi State in darkness.

JED to restore power in Bauchi, Gombe States by May 27 after tower vandalism

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

