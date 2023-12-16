Japa Syndrome: What my government is doing to retain Osun health workers – Adeleke

Adeleke said this at the official inauguration of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) Office Complex in Abere, Osogbo.

” We have targeted action against japa syndrome.

“Our government has approved the full payment of hazard allowances to all our health staff as approved by the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also intend to replace all healthcare workers that have left with new ones with improved packages.

“And this had been adequately appropriated for in the 2024 budget.”

The governor also said that his administration planned to renovate all 332 focal primary health centres and some comprehensive health centres in the state.

He said the OHIS office complex being inaugurated was to create an environment conducive to the administration of health insurance policies for better health for Osun citizens.

“Our government recognises the importance of health insurance and intends to reduce or even eliminate out-of-pocket payment for treatment in the hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the reason for making it compulsory for all political office holders to enrol in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, in addition to civil servants who are also compulsorily enrolled.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage the informal sector, traders, artisans, businessmen, unions etc to key into the programme,” he said.

Earlier, the governor met with journalists in the state to appreciate them for their support and to announce his return to the state after his vacation.