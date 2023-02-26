Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

“For somebody to have been that injured and still return to the polling unit to cast her vote is very patriotic and I appreciate her candour,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate tagged her husband, Mr Christopher Seifegha, the MVP for allowing his wife to return to the polling unit after such injury on her face.

“It really did not matter who she voted for yesterday but the fact is that what she did by still coming out to cast her vote is a positive message for everybody.

“She has sent a sort of courage that all of us can stand firm even in the face of provocation and still make a point,” he said.

He commended the people of Lagos for coming out en masse to express themselves through their vote during the election.

“We have seen a whole lot going on and we will stand by those votes and make sure that we return Lagos back to the people of Lagos and Nigeria back to all of us,” Jandor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nuru/Oniwo Ward, Polling Unit 065 was where Mrs Seifegha was injured while awaiting her turn to cast her vote.

Seifegha said that she got to the polling unit around 9.00 a.m to exercise her civic right and after doing her verification, was on queue awaiting her turn to vote.

“I later sat down when the queue seemed not to be moving until I noticed a group of guys who came to survey the area, because they did not vote and left afterwards.

“After about an hour, they came back and then there was a commotion and I just felt an impact on my face,” she said.

The victim said that she was hit on the face and sustained deep cuts from where blood gushed out.

She said that a lady put a cloth over her eyes to help contain the bleeding and then they went into hiding because they were not sure if the thugs were still around.

“It was after the comotion had settled that I was taken to a nearby nurse who administered first aid that helped stop the bleeding.

“I am sure that is the video that went viral, and afterwards, my husband took me to the hospital where my cuts were stitched in about five places,” she said.