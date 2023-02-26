ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jandor toid newsmen at the woman’s residence on Dipo Olubi Street, Ikate, Surulere, that he was moved by her courage for still coming out to cast her vote in spite of her injuries.

Sitting left: Lagos State PDP governorship candidate, Jandor with the injured victim, Mrs Seifegha.
Sitting left: Lagos State PDP governorship candidate, Jandor with the injured victim, Mrs Seifegha.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“For somebody to have been that injured and still return to the polling unit to cast her vote is very patriotic and I appreciate her candour,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate tagged her husband, Mr Christopher Seifegha, the MVP for allowing his wife to return to the polling unit after such injury on her face.

“It really did not matter who she voted for yesterday but the fact is that what she did by still coming out to cast her vote is a positive message for everybody.

“She has sent a sort of courage that all of us can stand firm even in the face of provocation and still make a point,” he said.

He commended the people of Lagos for coming out en masse to express themselves through their vote during the election.

“We have seen a whole lot going on and we will stand by those votes and make sure that we return Lagos back to the people of Lagos and Nigeria back to all of us,” Jandor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nuru/Oniwo Ward, Polling Unit 065 was where Mrs Seifegha was injured while awaiting her turn to cast her vote.

Seifegha said that she got to the polling unit around 9.00 a.m to exercise her civic right and after doing her verification, was on queue awaiting her turn to vote.

“I later sat down when the queue seemed not to be moving until I noticed a group of guys who came to survey the area, because they did not vote and left afterwards.

“After about an hour, they came back and then there was a commotion and I just felt an impact on my face,” she said.

The victim said that she was hit on the face and sustained deep cuts from where blood gushed out.

She said that a lady put a cloth over her eyes to help contain the bleeding and then they went into hiding because they were not sure if the thugs were still around.

“It was after the comotion had settled that I was taken to a nearby nurse who administered first aid that helped stop the bleeding.

“I am sure that is the video that went viral, and afterwards, my husband took me to the hospital where my cuts were stitched in about five places,” she said.

Seifegha appreciated Jandor for coming around to pay her a visit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat

APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS

ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi

ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi

Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA

INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA

Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos

Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos

Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG

Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG

Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

NNPP protest as Kwara supporters denied voting rights

NNPP protest as Kwara supporters denied voting rights

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections