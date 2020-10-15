Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has fired a former commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) James Nwafor, from his administration.

Nwafor is a fearsome former SARS operative accused of supervising the killings of innocents. After his retirement, he joined Obiano’s team as Chief Security Officer (CSO).

Media consultant, Chinedu Ekeke, describes the sacked aide as the “notorious James Nwafor of Awkuzu SARS, said to have killed scores of innocent young men in Anambra.

Nwafor sacked as Obiano's CSO (GistNaija)

“James Nwafor is retired. He is not a serving police officer. But he headed the notorious #AwkuzuSARS and under his watch, many citizens were said to have been killed.

“He was hired by Obiano as an SSA. In the light of heightened calls for justice, Obiano sacked him.”

Lawyer Orji Uka says "the notorious James Nwafor was so full of hubris that he named himself, 'Obata Obie' and he reportedly took it literally to the extent that once he steps into a situation, life ends. He must now be arrested and made to face murder charges. We ARE monitoring."

The Nigerian presidency and police boss Mohammed Adamu, have announced the dissolution of SARS, following heightened calls for its scrapping from young Nigerians who have been protesting police brutality on the streets for a week.

Governor Obiano announced Nwafor’s sack when he joined the “EndSARS” protests in his state.

“Today, I joined youths of our dear state to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support them because they did not only vote and defend their votes in my 21-over-21 victory, but all their requests are genuine and germane; and I obliged to honour them all,” Obiano wrote on Twitter.

President Muhammadu Buhari receiving updates on #ENDSARS protests from Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the Police IG, Mohammed Adamu. (MBuhari/Twitter)

The governor also announced that following the federal government’s pronouncement on the dissolution of SARS, he will carry out an inspection of SARS detention facilities and ensure that captives are set free.

“I felt honoured being in their midst to share in their feelings; and I made it clear that:

“First, federal government has disbanded SARS but I will personally visit all SARS offices in Anambra State to ensure that anyone being held is released, immediately;

“Second, James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State is sacked and will be prosecuted;

“Third, I'll ensure that the presidency does the needful to ensure a better life for our youths, for us, ndi Anambra and for our nation,” he said.

SARS has been accused of extra-judicial killings, dehumanising torture techniques, extortion and human rights abuses for decades.