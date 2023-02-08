JAMB voids registrations of 817 UTME candidates

About 817 prospective candidates are to re-register for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over infractions.
Why?: The decision by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) followed the invalidation of the examination registrations done by the candidates and their Computer Based Test centres.
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, told stakeholders about this after separate meetings. He said the registrations were invalidated because of violations involving using strange biometric fingerprints during the registration process.
He further explained that some registration officers in the 178 affected Computer Based Test (CBT) centres added one of their fingerprints to complete the registration process for the candidates. He also said that the 817 students would be given another chance to re-register for the exam and that the centres would pay for it.
He said: “For the students who allowed others to add their fingers to their registration procedure. We found that some of them were only naive because you would hear them saying my finger was hot, and the man added his own. And you allowed him to add his own?
“Some of them did it deliberately for impersonation, but we can’t identify genuine people from those who are not. We will cancel all the registrations and ask them to re-register.
“We have just met with the centres involved, and they all confessed. Nobody is disputing it, even students telling lies; they know we have the technology that won’t allow any lie to be accommodated."
