JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

News Agency Of Nigeria

She said the board was committed to ensuring a hitch-free exercise across the 29 centres in Anambra.

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

Gar gave the advice while talking with journalists on the ongoing 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Thursday in Awka.

The 2023 UTME exercise which was being written in batches, commenced on Tuesday and would run till May 2.

“Before the commencement of the examination, we made sure that the centres, the computer sets and network are in good condition and will perfectly serve the candidates.

“So, I advise the candidates to refrain from examination malpractice or any irregularity that contradicts the rules guiding the exam.

“The board has employed the services of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure orderliness and to secure the centres for the exercise.

“We are also working with the state Ministry of Education to ensure a smooth exercise and so far, everything has been okay,’’ she said.

A visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent to some of the Computer Based Centres (CBT) in Awka showed that the examination was going on smoothly.

Miss Obianuju Okoye, one of the candidates who sat for the examination at the IDK Learning Centre, commended the officials at the centre and JAMB for making the environment peaceful and conducive for candidates.

“It is my first time of writing UTME and I’m happy because the computers worked well, the environment was orderly; I was able to concentrate and I did my best,’’ she said.

At Grafil Centre, it was observed that the examination was going on smoothly except for few candidates who missed the time for their examination.

One of the candidates who identified himself as Ugochukwu said he had difficulties locating his centre.

“I went to a centre earlier and during accreditation it was discovered that I was at a wrong centre, before I could locate my centre, it was late for me,”

“We are appealing to the officials to see if we can join another batch to write the exam,’’ he said.

