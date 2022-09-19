RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is to conduct a supplementary UTME Sept.24, for 67 candidates who registered but were unable to take the exam due to unforeseen circumstances.

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre
This is contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Febian Benjamin, in Abuja on Monday.

Benjamin said that the candidates would take their exams at specially designated locations.

He said following the 2022 UTME, the board reviewed the entire process, and candidates who had biometric challenges were given the opportunity to sit for a mop-up examination.

He said the board also announced that since the conduct of a mop-up examination was a stopgap measure, it would not be allowed to be a permanent feature of its calendar.

He added that any candidate presenting any challenge(s) would have to indicate such peculiarities at the point of registration for them to be given special consideration.

“The decision to consider the candidates is to ensure that no single innocent candidate is punished unjustly.

“These 67 candidates are, therefore, urged to print their supplementary examination notification slips from Monday, to know the centres where they would be sitting for the examination,” he said.

JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

