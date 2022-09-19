JAMB to conduct supplementary UTME for 67 candidates Sept. 24

Benjamin said that the candidates would take their exams at specially designated locations.

He said following the 2022 UTME, the board reviewed the entire process, and candidates who had biometric challenges were given the opportunity to sit for a mop-up examination.

He said the board also announced that since the conduct of a mop-up examination was a stopgap measure, it would not be allowed to be a permanent feature of its calendar.

He added that any candidate presenting any challenge(s) would have to indicate such peculiarities at the point of registration for them to be given special consideration.

“The decision to consider the candidates is to ensure that no single innocent candidate is punished unjustly.