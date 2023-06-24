ADVERTISEMENT
JAMB sets 140 as cut-off mark for university admission, 100 for Poly, COE

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oloyede also said that institutions must not collect more than ₦2,000 as screening fees from candidates.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar.
The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at the 2023 Policy Meeting of Tertiary Institutions in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that all institutions must abide by this rule and must not go below the approved points.

He also said that every tertiary institution must ensure its own minimum standard, especially as it relates to institutional screening and grading in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), which must not be lower that 50 marks.

All institution must abide by this minimum point. This means that no institution can go below the standard.

”For the 15 private universities that demand between 120 and 130 as minimum points, note that the 140 is sacrosanct and must not be violated.

“This is because the system put in place will not recognise 139, so ensure you comply,” he said.

JAMB sets 140 as cut-off mark for university admission, 100 for Poly, COE

