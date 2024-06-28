JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday by the board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin. JAMB said the supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who were unable to be biometrically verified during the main 2024 UTME.

Similarly, the board said the other category of candidates were those suspected to have been involved in examination malpractices during the main UTME but who were given a second chance to sit the examination.

“The exercise, which recorded a huge success nationwide, was marked by heightened security

measures put in place by the Board to preclude any instance of examination infractions.

“As such, some nefarious characters, who had attempted to impersonate bona fide candidates were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution,” the board said.

The board said it will continue to ensure that no candidate benefits from any acts of infractions through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology before, during and after its examinations.

JAMB, therefore, urged candidates in their interest to refrain from engaging in any form of irregularities during their examinations. The board also enjoined candidates to desist from soliciting score upgrades from fraudsters or engage in the mutilation of their result sheets while trying to generate fake result sheets with higher scores.