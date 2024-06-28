ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

News Agency Of Nigeria

The supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who were unable to be biometrically verified during the main 2024 UTME.

Nigerians checking their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results
Nigerians checking their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday by the board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin. JAMB said the supplementary examination was conducted for 28,835 candidates, who were unable to be biometrically verified during the main 2024 UTME.

Similarly, the board said the other category of candidates were those suspected to have been involved in examination malpractices during the main UTME but who were given a second chance to sit the examination.

“The exercise, which recorded a huge success nationwide, was marked by heightened security

ADVERTISEMENT

measures put in place by the Board to preclude any instance of examination infractions.

“As such, some nefarious characters, who had attempted to impersonate bona fide candidates were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution,” the board said.

The board said it will continue to ensure that no candidate benefits from any acts of infractions through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology before, during and after its examinations.

JAMB, therefore, urged candidates in their interest to refrain from engaging in any form of irregularities during their examinations. The board also enjoined candidates to desist from soliciting score upgrades from fraudsters or engage in the mutilation of their result sheets while trying to generate fake result sheets with higher scores.

JAMB advised candidates to check their supplementary UTME results, by sending UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019 through the same phone number they had used to generate their profile codes at the start of registration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

'The man who defied court orders is now seeking justice' - Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai

'The man who defied court orders is now seeking justice' - Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai

Investigating ‘honest and hardworking’ Kwankwaso is waste of time - NNPP

Investigating ‘honest and hardworking’ Kwankwaso is waste of time - NNPP

We'll be battle ready for any thief who tries to steal our fortune - PDP tells APC

We'll be battle ready for any thief who tries to steal our fortune - PDP tells APC

'Trump literally murdered Biden in 90 min' - FFK on US presidential debate

'Trump literally murdered Biden in 90 min' - FFK on US presidential debate

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun