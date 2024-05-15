ADVERTISEMENT
JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The results are in addition to the previous 531 results released during the week, bringing the total results released to 1,879,437.

Nigerians checking their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results
Nigerians checking their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the Board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin. Benjamin said the results were in addition to the previous 531 results released during the week, bringing the total results released to 1,879,437.

He said the attention of the Board was drawn to a fictitious letter concocted by a fraudster and circulated on social media. According to him, the letter, purporting to emanate from the Board stated that the outstanding 2024 UTME results had been compromised on account of a cyber-security breach.

“This is far from the truth as the said letter did not emanate from the Board.

“In fact, a closer look at the letter, which was not signed by any person, lacked every ingredient of a letter from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

“The letter is, therefore, from those, who wish to destroy the integrity of the Board, by compromising its unassailable operational processes to mislead hapless candidates with the sole aim of extorting them.

“The Board reiterated, for the umpteenth time, that the results of its 2024 UTME and other previous years are intact, not in any cloud storage and can, therefore, not be hacked by anybody,” he said.

Recall that at the release of the 2024 UTME, the Board announced that some results had been withheld as they were being subjected to further investigation. Out of these withheld results, 531 results were released recently.

Benjamin said other results found to be involved in any examination misconduct were still undergoing investigation. He said the Board would want to review all the footage of all CCTV cameras placed in all its accredited centres to ascertain the candidate’s culpability or otherwise.

Benjamin, however, said the Board would publish its findings after the exercise. He urged the public to be wary of misleading information emanating from sources not linked to the Board.

Equally disturbing is the misleading comments of some functionaries of some private institutions, which are linking the Board with “the prevailing low ‘cut-off marks’.

“When in practice, it was their institutions that had submitted lower minimum admissible scores marks, even lower than what other institutions had presented.

“For the purpose of clarity, minimum admissible scores are first presented by individual institutions before such are debated to arrive at a benchmark agreed upon by all Heads of Institutions across the country.

“This is done at its annual Policy Meeting on Admissions and which no institution would be allowed to compromise,” he added.

He further urged religious organisations to stick to their primary roles, saying there were reports of some religious organisations making false representations to the government at various levels for selfish ends.

