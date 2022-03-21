The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says 1.5 million candidates have registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday
JAMB says no extension will be granted after the close of the registration exercise.
The exam body in its Weekly Bulletin released on Monday, March 21, 2022, reiterated its stand that the registration exercise will close on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
JAMB also said that the sale of electronic Personal Identification Number for the upcoming UTME and Direct Entry which commenced on February 19 would end on Saturday.
It added that no extension would be granted after the close of the registration exercise.
“This emphasis is essential because of the persistent drop in the number of e-PINs being vended, as well as the low turnout of candidates at the various centres across the nation.
“It would be recalled that the board had stated that it would not extend the registration beyond the window allotted to it by relevant authorities to conduct the exercise.
“As discussed earlier, registration dates are not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies, before the commencement of the exercise.
“Therefore, all candidates who desired to register for this year’s examination are to do so immediately, as they only have this week and no extension would be granted after close of registration, ” JAMB stated.
According to JAMB, 1, 512, 739 candidates have registered for the upcoming exam UTME as of Saturday, March 19, 2020.
The board also disclosed that it had remitted N261, 992, 200 to accredited Computer Based Tests centres and the N700 accumulated service charge for the fourth week of the exercise.
