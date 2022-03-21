RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

JAMB says no extension will be granted after the close of the registration exercise.

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)
The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says 1.5 million candidates have registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Recommended articles

The exam body in its Weekly Bulletin released on Monday, March 21, 2022, reiterated its stand that the registration exercise will close on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

JAMB also said that the sale of electronic Personal Identification Number for the upcoming UTME and Direct Entry which commenced on February 19 would end on Saturday.

It added that no extension would be granted after the close of the registration exercise.

“This emphasis is essential because of the persistent drop in the number of e-PINs being vended, as well as the low turnout of candidates at the various centres across the nation.

“It would be recalled that the board had stated that it would not extend the registration beyond the window allotted to it by relevant authorities to conduct the exercise.

“As discussed earlier, registration dates are not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies, before the commencement of the exercise.

“Therefore, all candidates who desired to register for this year’s examination are to do so immediately, as they only have this week and no extension would be granted after close of registration, ” JAMB stated.

According to JAMB, 1, 512, 739 candidates have registered for the upcoming exam UTME as of Saturday, March 19, 2020.

The board also disclosed that it had remitted N261, 992, 200 to accredited Computer Based Tests centres and the N700 accumulated service charge for the fourth week of the exercise.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday

JAMB registers over 1.5m candidates as registration closes on Saturday

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)