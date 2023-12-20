ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB debunks increase in registration fee for 2024 UTME

News Agency Of Nigeria

Benjamin said the Board had always maintained that its services were not for profit.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar.
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar.

Recommended articles

The Board’s Public Communication Advisor (PCA), Dr Fabian Benjamin said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Benjamin, the information is far from the truth as the cost of obtaining the Board’s UTME application documents remains N3,500.

“The Board wishes to assure the general public that the Board had been doing all within its powers to ensure that candidates are not overburdened in any way,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin added that one of the measures the Board considered was to deliberately keep costs low hence its decision to make available its Use of English reading text free of charge through a QR code.

He said this is to ensure that the increase in the cost of production is not passed to candidates.

“Therefore, all UTME candidates would access the reading text free of charge through multiple channels, which include their profiles, e-mail addresses, notification slips and the Board’s website.

“It is, however, pertinent to state the fact that what is being perceived in some quarters as an increment in its fees is nothing other than the fallout of its cashless policy through which all fees payable by candidates to CBT centres have been consolidated.

“And are paid along with their application fees to prevent their wanton exploitation by unscrupulous centre owners,” Benjamin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the fees are in turn remitted to partnering centres every week.

“For instance, candidates are expected to pay N700 for registration, N1500 as examination fees and N1500 for the optional Mock-UTME at privately – owned centres,” Benjamin added.

He said that the Board had been resisting the call by its partnering and privately-owned centres for a drastic increase in the cost of the services they render to the candidates as a consequence of the current economic situation.

Benjamin, however, said the Board had always maintained that its services were not for profit.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 2024 UTME/DE e-PIN remains N3500.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The registration fee of N700, which is to be paid to CBT centres by candidates, is now to be collected by the Board along with N1500, which is the cost for setting the main UTME, and N1500 as the cost of the optional Mock-UTME etc is to be collected by the Board on behalf of the CBT centres,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Force trains 568 specialists to enhance proficiency in combat skills

Air Force trains 568 specialists to enhance proficiency in combat skills

Muslims holds special prayer for favourable judgement for Gov Mutfwang

Muslims holds special prayer for favourable judgement for Gov Mutfwang

JAMB debunks increase in registration fee for 2024 UTME

JAMB debunks increase in registration fee for 2024 UTME

Senate gives IGP 24hrs to compel CAC boss to appear before it

Senate gives IGP 24hrs to compel CAC boss to appear before it

Canadian DJ storms Lagos, set to embark on African tour

Canadian DJ storms Lagos, set to embark on African tour

Panic withdrawals, hoarding responsible for naira scarcity - Bank staff

Panic withdrawals, hoarding responsible for naira scarcity - Bank staff

Borno Gov’s wife supports 400 widows with cash, foodstuffs for Christmas

Borno Gov’s wife supports 400 widows with cash, foodstuffs for Christmas

Logistics for seamless subsidised Christmas travels concluded – FG

Logistics for seamless subsidised Christmas travels concluded – FG

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu

Muslim Scholars Union urges Tinubu’s intervention in Israel-Palestine war

Some electric taxis launched in Maiduguri [NAN]

Borno begins mass transit buses conversion to CNG

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State and Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu