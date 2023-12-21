JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy

JAMB's registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, emphasised the board's commitment to collecting all registration fees and subsequently remitting the due amounts to CBT centres.

Pulse had earlier reported that JAMB announced a fee of ₦7,700 for UTME registration, including a mock exam, for its 2024 run. However, excluding the mock exam, candidates are required to pay ₦6,200.

This adjustment sparked reports of an increase in the registration fee, prompting JAMB to clarify on Wednesday that the actual cost of its registration form remains unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board explained that the perceived increase results from the enforcement of the cashless policy, consolidating all fees payable by candidates to CBT centres.

In a statement, JAMB highlighted, "What is being perceived as an increment in its fees is nothing other than the fallout of the cashless policy through which all fees payable by candidates to CBT centres have been consolidated."

The transaction fees are now collected along with application fees to prevent exploitation. JAMB maintained that the 2024 UTME/DE e-PIN remains ₦3500, and the registration fee of ₦700, previously paid to CBT centres, is now collected by the Board along with ₦1500, the cost for sitting for the main UTME. Additionally, the ₦1500 for the optional Mock-UTME is now collected by the board on behalf of the CBT centres.