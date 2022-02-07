RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced the adoption of an additional code, 66019 to its already existing 55019 code for registration.

The board disclosed this in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

JAMB said that it adopted the 66019 as an optional USSD code to its 55019 code, which had been operational since 2018, for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and its other services.

“This is to facilitate a hitch-free 2022 UTME/ Direct Entry (DE) exercise, by ensuring that there was no difficulty whatsoever, in creation of profiles by candidates.

“In essence, both codes are to be used to create profile for the registration by candidates sitting for the 2022/23 examination.

“Candidates are expected to send their NIN, via either of the codes for their details to be pulled out from the NIMC database before they proceed to any accredited centre for biometric capturing, ” JAMB said.

The board further explained that the effort was earlier planned to eliminate all bottlenecks associated with the creation of profiles.

Similarly, JAMB said that it had also introduced the use of a WhatsApp platform, as an additional support and complaint platform for clients.

The board also said that the platform was also part of measures to effectively attend to diverse needs of candidates and its other clients alike.

“With the platform, candidates and other stakeholders would have the benefit of instant messaging and solutions to whatever query they might have regarding any of the operations of the board.

“The platform is not meant to replace, but complement the existing ticketing system, thereby expanding access to critical services among others,” JAMB said.

NAN, howver, reports that the WhatsApp number was yet to be released by the board.

