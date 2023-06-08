The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

Ima Elijah

JAMB outlines plans to absorb returnee students from war-torn countries, into Nigerian schools.

1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan. [Twitter:NiDCOM]
1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

In a recent development, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the details of its plan to integrate returnee students from war-torn countries into Nigerian universities.

Recommended articles

The modalities were presented by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities and other key stakeholders.

To ensure a comprehensive approach, the Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), National Universities Commission (NUC), and other critical stakeholders were involved in high-level discussions on the integration process.

During the meeting, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede emphasised the importance of engaging with Vice Chancellors individually due to the unique characteristics of each university and the varying responses received from them regarding the absorption of returnee students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective of the emergency meeting was to establish consistent standards and minimum benchmarks in accordance with global best practices.

The Registrar clarified that university Senates possess the authority to make decisions regarding university transfers and need not await JAMB's initiation. The purpose of the stakeholders' parley was to present the modalities for scrutiny and gather valuable inputs.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede also urged Vice Chancellors to adhere to the previous Advisory issued to universities regarding the procedures for processing applications for foreign and domestic inter-university transfers.

He emphasised that the current Advisory for returnees does not supersede the earlier one but rather reinforces it by strengthening the transfer procedures.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week