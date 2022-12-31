I've done my best to serve Nigeria - Buhari

Buhari said this in his last New Year message as Nigeria's president issued on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The president, whose tenure comes to an end on May 29, 2022, also prayed that whoever succeeds him would continue the journey of making Nigeria one of the world's leading countries by 2010.

He appealed to Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to thwart smooth elections. He, therefore, urged every citizen to participate in ways that ensure free and fair elections.

Buhari's words: “I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in equal measure, secure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria and I pray that the next President will also pick up the baton and continue the race to make Nigeria one of the leading countries of the world by the end of this century.

“We, as Nigerians, must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls.

“We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as government will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law.”