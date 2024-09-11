ADVERTISEMENT
Its season is here - FG warns of looming lassa fever surge

News Agency Of Nigeria

He announced a decline in disease outbreaks across the country, with a significant reduction in reported yellow fever, diphtheria, and cholera cases.

Lassa fever [BBC]
Lassa fever [BBC]

Dr Jide Idris, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), gave the warning at a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on Wednesday.

Idris said that although the country had experienced a decline in cases of various diseases, it is approaching the Lassa fever season, which typically occurs annually.

“Given the seasonal nature of Lassa fever, we anticipate a potential increase in cases over the next few months.

“As such, we are proactively intensifying our preparedness efforts to mitigate the impact of the expected surge,” he said.

He said that the country had reported 7,973 suspected Lassa fever cases, with 982 confirmed cases and 168 deaths, resulting in a 17.1 per cent case fatality rate.

“Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever transmitted through rodents, causing fever, bleeding, and death,” he said.

He said that as of September, 1,728 suspected yellow fever cases had been reported, of which 43 tested positive.

He stated that 36 states of the federation and the FCT had been affected, and 496 Local Government Areas had reported cases.

“Yellow fever is a viral disease causing fever, headache, and nausea, potentially leading to haemorrhaging, organ failure, and death if untreated.

“The NCDC says vaccination is the best prevention.

“Eight cases have been confirmed, with two deaths reported, resulting in a 0.1 per cent case fatality rate in the reporting week, “ he said.

At the media briefing, members of the technical working group said that in 2024, the country reported a total of 12,085 suspected diphtheria cases across 21 states and 170 local government areas.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheria, which affects the throat and nose.

It is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications if left untreated.

Out of the suspected cases, NCDC said 7,784 cases have been confirmed.

In Epidemic week 35, there had been 20 suspected cases reported with 12 confirmed cases in three states and from nine Local Government Areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

