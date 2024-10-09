ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the Congress was dismayed by the latest increase in the pump price of petrol without commensurate capacity of Nigerians or mitigatory measures.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

Recommended articles

The Congress added that the increase would lead to more jobs lost with multidimensional negative effects, and therefore, demanded its immediate reversal.

NLC's position is contained in a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero on Wednesday in Abuja, titled, “What next after increase in pump price?”.

The labour leader said the previous increases had not produced any good results, rather, people only got poorer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Congress was dismayed by the latest increase in the pump price of petrol without commensurate capacity of Nigerians or mitigatory measures.

“Even following the logic of market forces, we find it an aberration that a private company (NNPCL) is the one fixing prices and projecting itself as a hegemonic monopoly.

“We challenge the government to go to the drawing board and present us with a blueprint for inclusive economic growth and national development instead of this spasmodic ad hocism and palliative policy.

“It needs no stating the fact that the latest wave of increase has grossly altered the calculations of Nigerians once again at a time they were reluctantly coming to terms with their new realities,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) had raised the pump price of petrol by 14.8 per cent to ₦1,030 per litre from ₦897 across its retail outlets in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in September, the NNPCL had increased the price of the product from ₦615 to ₦897.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You never knelt to beg Wike - Ex-Ikwerre LG chairman tackles Fubara

You never knelt to beg Wike - Ex-Ikwerre LG chairman tackles Fubara

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

Nigerian Navy helps Benin Republic repair ship, vows to strengthen collaboration

Nigerian Navy helps Benin Republic repair ship, vows to strengthen collaboration

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

SP Grace Iringe-Koko

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation