It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

The Congress added that the increase would lead to more jobs lost with multidimensional negative effects, and therefore, demanded its immediate reversal.

NLC's position is contained in a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero on Wednesday in Abuja, titled, “What next after increase in pump price?”.

The labour leader said the previous increases had not produced any good results, rather, people only got poorer.

He said the Congress was dismayed by the latest increase in the pump price of petrol without commensurate capacity of Nigerians or mitigatory measures.

“Even following the logic of market forces, we find it an aberration that a private company (NNPCL) is the one fixing prices and projecting itself as a hegemonic monopoly.

“We challenge the government to go to the drawing board and present us with a blueprint for inclusive economic growth and national development instead of this spasmodic ad hocism and palliative policy.

“It needs no stating the fact that the latest wave of increase has grossly altered the calculations of Nigerians once again at a time they were reluctantly coming to terms with their new realities,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) had raised the pump price of petrol by 14.8 per cent to ₦1,030 per litre from ₦897 across its retail outlets in the FCT.

