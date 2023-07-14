itel S23 Super Smooth Concert takes Nigerian campuses by storm with music & talent

A leading phone and appliances brand, itel has once again shown the world that providing an unforgettable experience is something it excels at. The brand delighted thousands of students across two major Nigerian campuses with the itel S23 Super Smooth Concert.

This captivating music concert and talent hunt activity, held earlier this July, brought an exciting blend of entertainment, talent showcase, and technological innovation to the forefront, all centered around the itel S23 smartphone.

The concerts, held at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu, witnessed electrifying performances by renowned artists and the discovery of exceptional talents.

The itel S23 Super Smooth Concert was not only a celebration of music but also an opportunity for itel to showcase their latest smartphone offering, the itel S23. Seamlessly integrating information about the itel S23 into the event, itel aimed to engage with the target audience and showcase the impressive features of their smartphone while fostering the unique talents of students.

The concert, which was free for all attendees, created an immersive experience that left a lasting impression on the students. One of the highlights of the event was the outstanding performances by LADIPOE, known for his chart-topping hits, set the stage on fire with his electrifying energy and melodic tunes.

Slim Shady, another crowd favorite, mesmerised the audience with his remarkable rap skills and captivating stage presence. Their performances created an electric atmosphere, leaving the crowd yearning for more.

itel collaborated with two industry giants, MTN Nigeria and Google, to make the itel S23 Super Smooth Concert a grand success. These partnerships further bolstered the event, creating a unique platform for students to engage with leading companies and experience the convergence of technology and entertainment.

The concert also provided a platform for students to showcase their talent and get cool rewards. Contestants competed in a series of hype and dance competitions, with the best talents emerging as winners.

These winners were awarded exciting prizes, including a cash prize of ₦100,000, itel S23 smartphones, itel accessories, and merchandise from Google and MTN. The event aimed not only to entertain but also to support and encourage young talents in Nigeria.

Comments from winners further exemplify the excitement and satisfaction experienced by the participants. John, a talented dancer from UNIABUJA, expressed, "Winning the dance competition was a dream come true. I am grateful to itel for providing this incredible opportunity to showcase my talent and for the beautiful prizes. The itel S23 smartphone is fantastic!"

Aisha, another winner, expressed her joy, stating, "Participating in the itel S23 Super Smooth Concert was an incredible experience. Winning the talent hunt has given me a platform to further pursue my passion for music and showcase my talent. Thank you, itel!"

Reflecting on the successful event, itel's Marketing Manager for West Africa, Oke Umurhohwo, shared his thoughts, saying, "The itel S23 Super Smooth Concert was an extraordinary experience for both itel and the students. We are thrilled to have created a platform that celebrates music, talent, and youthful energy.

"The itel S23 smartphone perfectly embodies the essence of this event, with its sleek design, powerful features, and exceptional camera capabilities. We are proud to have partnered with MTN Nigeria and Google to bring this event to life and connect with the vibrant Nigerian student community."

With the success of the itel S23 Super Smooth Concert, itel continues to solidify its position as a brand that not only offers cutting-edge smartphones but also actively engages with its target audience, fostering a strong and lasting connection.

