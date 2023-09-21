Islamic scholar Sheikh Bauchi says Nigeria's problems are from God
Sheikh Ibrahim says Nigeria's problems are from the hand of th'Almighty.'
Speaking during a press conference held in Bauchi on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Sheikh Bauchi, who is also the eldest son of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, unveiled plans for the upcoming 2023 Sept. 26 Maulud celebration. During his address, he urged Nigerians to recognise the hand of the Almighty in the nation's tribulations.
In his words, "We all have responsibilities to check our deeds; hardship or any situation we encounter emanates from Almighty Allah. What Nigerians should do at this time is to return to Allah, and I believe that things would change for the better."
Sheikh Ibrahim Bauchi urged for patience and prayer as the key elements to navigate these challenging times.
He encouraged every citizen to contribute positively within the bounds of the law, stating, "What is expected of us is patience and prayers; we must stand up to make things better in our own ways through legitimate means."
