IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Alabi, who is an entrepreneur and founder of a betting company, NairaBET.com, is currently representing Egbeda-Ona Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

How it all started: Back in July, 2022, Alabi, who is also seeking re-election on the platform of the APC had boasted that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not get up to 15 votes at his polling unit in Egbeda Local Government Area, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The-politician-cum-author said this while commenting on a news item on Twitter in which Labour Party Chieftain, Prof. Pat Utomi, said the party was planning to assign 15 agents per polling unit across the country to bust rigging.

In his reaction, Alabi had tweeted that, "Labour Party will not get 15 votes in my polling unit at Ajiwogbo, Ward 4, Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan."

Njoku challenged Alabi: Meanwhile, Njoku, who disagreed with the politician's declaration, threw down the gauntlet to Alabi by insisting that Obi would equal or surpass the 15 votes mark.

In a tweet on July, 10, 2022, the Iroko TV boss said, "This should be easy. Apparently online is vibes only. Hon @akinalabi feels Labour Party can't get 15 votes in his polling unit at Ajiwogbo, Ward 4, Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan. N1m to a charity is at stake. But lets work together to take his money sha. My egbon has plenty."

Alabi accepted Njoku's challenge and tweeted, "Who is our bookie?"

The Outcome: Seven months after the agreement was sealed, the verdict has now come.

As results of the ongoing general elections were beginning to trickle in, the House of Representatives member shared results from his polling unit in Ajiwogbo, Ward 4, Egbeda where Labour Party recorded zero (0) votes in the presidential election.

Taking to his Twitter page on the evening of Saturday, February 25, 2023, Alabi posted some video clips of INEC official declaring election results at his polling unit and reminded Njoku in the caption about their agreement.

The caption read: "I said labour wouldn’t get 15 votes in my unit. Guess how many they got. A BIG FAT ZERO. Videos from my polling unit at United Anglican Primary School, Ajiwogbo, Jooda. My bro @JasonNjoku, I will like my N1m to go to the payment of hospital bills of some of my constituents."