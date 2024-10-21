ADVERTISEMENT
IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Bayo Wahab

IPOB declared the sit-at-home order illegal, adding that the order did not emanate from the group.

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]
IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

This is coming following a viral voice note in which Southeasterners are warned to remain indoors on October 21 and 22.

The voice note threatened that anybody who violates the order would be dealt with.

This has caused panic in the region as official activities at schools, courts, and businesses are rescheduled or called off.

Reacting to the development, IPOB declared the sit-at-home order illegal, adding that the order did not emanate from the group.

In an interview with Punch, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the order was declared by criminal elements and infiltrators.

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)
IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

“IPOB did not declare any sit-at-home order on October 21 and 22. The illegal order is from criminal elements and Finland-based infiltrators who are not our members.

“We urged our people to ignore the order and go about their normal business on those days. IPOB does not want to talk about it because we don’t want to create panic over the matter,” he said.

He urged the Southeasterners to disregard the order, saying anybody issuing such instruction is a criminal.

Emma said, “Biafrans must understand that IPOB does not declare unnecessary sit-at-home. We have since suspended it and anybody declaring it is a criminal element that should be ignored.

“We didn’t want to talk about it again in order to avoid giving undue popularity to the inconsequential order from Finland-based infiltrators.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

