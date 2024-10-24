ADVERTISEMENT
IPOB founder, commanders in Military custody after sting operations in Imo, Abia

Nurudeen Shotayo

Troops also neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested 12 violent extremists, and rescued one kidnapped hostage during the successful operation.

Nigerian Army troops during an operation
Nigerian Army troops during an operation

The gallant troops also apprehended at least three notorious commanders of IPOB and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The arrests were made during separate raids on the group’s hideouts in Orsu in Imo State and Amaruku and Arochukwu, Abia State.

This is according to Edward Buba, the Director, Defence Media Operations, who spoke at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Buba disclosed that the troops also eliminated 24 terrorists and arrested 12 violent extremists.

The Major-General added that the military personnel rescued one kidnapped hostage, stating that the arrested suspects have been handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions to be taken.

He explained that the raids were carried out in continuation of the efforts to rid the nation of insecurity and neutralise terrorists' gangs' commanders and leaders as well as their foot soldiers.

“Troops at Forward Operation Base, Orsu, conducted a sting operation that culminated in the arrest of an IPOB terrorist leader. The arrested terrorist leader, identified as Pius Iguh, is a founding father of the ESN group in the Orsu general area of Imo State.

“Similarly, troops at FOB Amaruku conducted a raid that resulted in the arrest of another IPOB terrorist commander identified as Emmanuel Onwugu. He was arrested in Mbano LGA of Abia State.

“Relatedly troops and security forces in a combined sting operation arrested a notorious cult leader named Ifeanyi Rock. He was arrested with 10 of his combatants in Arochukwu in Abia State,” he disclosed.

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]
IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

Buba further stated that the troops and the adversaries engaged in a gun duel during the raid but the violent extremists were eventually overpowered by and subdued by the superior fighting equipment of the military officers.

“Troops of Operation Udoka neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested 12 violent extremists and rescued one kidnapped hostage.

“Troops recovered 10 AK-47 rifles, 15 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated guns, 153 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 111 live cartridges, 2 vehicles and 4 mobile phones amongst other items.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“Between 15 and 18 October 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with IPOB/ESN terrorists in Orsu and Obubra LGAs of Imo and Cross River states respectively.

Following the firefight, troops neutralised 24 terrorists and rescued one kidnapped hostage,” he added.

