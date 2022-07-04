IPOB cautions Soludo to stop using military against his people

The group asked governor Soludo and other southeastern governors to speak against the alleged killings.

IPOB alleged that the military has killed over 500 youths in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA.

The group said there are some pockets of petty criminals in the state, adding the Eastern Security Network operatives were doing their best to stop those perpetrating criminalities in the region.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 3, 2022, and signed by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said “Fulani terrorists and jihadist masquerading as Nigeria security agencies” are depopulating the people of Anambra state.

The statement reads in part: “IPOB family is deeply saddened with the ongoing massacre of innocent people with no traceable links to criminals by Nigeria Joint Military in an effort to curb criminality in the East, particularly in Anambra State and Imo State.

“It is unimaginable that the security agencies murder our people leaving the footprint of the Fulani-terrorist of Nigeria military yet no eastern governor has condemned or spoken out against this outrage and ethnic cleansing.

“Profiling and Killing of innocent young Igbo youths while the terrorist youths in the North are being recruited into Nigeria army, police and DSS, covered with military uniformed, armed and sent to our land upon request of some of our Governors for the deliberate massacre of their citizens can be referred as stupid. That’s why the Caliphate refers to such individuals as “Useful Idiots”.

“Soludo, take a look at what is happening in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA, how the military is going house to house searching, eliminating and disappearing youths from 15 years above. So far Nigeria’s terrorist Military may have eliminated more than 500 innocent youths in the two LGAs.

“Can you show us where the military attacked and burnt down a village in the North when terrorists and bandits killed any military personnel? When Nigerian Army comes into Biafra land, they dumped military rules of engagement and become brutal as terrorists in burning properties and mindless slaughtering of our people.

“We are not asking you not to fight criminals who are troubling our people but call these terrorists parading as Nigeria soldiers to order, disabuse our minds and that of Anambra youths, convince us that you haven’t become another Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.”