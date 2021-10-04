IPOB calls on southwest, middle belt to shut down businesses for Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader Kanu was re-arrested in June and remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He made a brief court appearance in Abuja following his arrest.

On July 26, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, adjourned the trial of Kanu to October 21, after the federal government prosecution team failed to produce him in court.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful says in a statement that; “following our earlier declaration of one month lockdown of Biafra land should the Nigeria government fail to bring our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the court on October 21;

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt including Igbo and Biafra businessmen and women, traders, who are doing business outside Biafra land to shut down his or her business for us to demonstrate our resolve for the emergence of our new nation Biafra and support for our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others who are facing similar fate with us to join us in sympathy protest.

“We advise all oppressed people in Nigeria to be prepared for the one month sit-at-home if the federal government of Nigeria and the Department of State Services fail to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court on the next court adjourned date.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a freedom fighter demanding justice for the oppressed Indigenous people in Nigeria. He committed no crime to deserve his continued detention without trial.”