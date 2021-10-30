IPOB accuses FG of planning to kill Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers

The group said that the government wanted the lawyers eliminated because of their committed efforts in the defence of its leader.

Emma Powerful, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the proscribed group made the allegation in a statement on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The statement reads, “We wish to put the whole world on notice about the wicked plot by the frustrated government of Nigeria to secretly eliminate our resilient lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Aloy Ejimakor, over their committed efforts in the defence of our leader.

“The Nigerian government is not happy with the expertise and professional prowess of these veteran lawyers and other members of the legal team to deflate the fabricated charges against our leader, hence, their plot to eliminate them.

“Intelligence report at our disposal also indicates that this covert plan extends to the elimination of Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu, Bright Ishinwa, Chidiebere Onwudiwe and David Nwawuisi.

“Several state coordinators are also on their elimination list, handed down by the Nigerian government to its security agencies.

The secessionist group also alleged that the FG intended to kill the lawyers through ‘the compromised security operatives’ deployed to the southeast.

“The Nigerian government intends to carry out this targeted elimination through the security personnel deployed in South-East under the guise of Operation Golden Dawn to do the dirty job.

“The compromised security agents have decided to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers once they step into any part of the South-East.

“The world should hold Nigeria Government responsible should anything happen to our lawyers and any of those listed above.

“This is not the first time such evil plot would be hatched against them as Ejiofor has severally escaped assassination attempts on his life by these same Nigerian security operatives. His attackers had twice set his home on fire.