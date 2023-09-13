Breaking news:
IPMAN urges Soludo to pay ₦900.7m debt for diesel supplied to the State

News Agency Of Nigeria

IPMAN appealed to Soludo to clear the outstanding debts, to enable affected members who are already going out of business to remain afloat.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]
IPMAN made the appeal in a letter to Soludo which was signed by Chinedu Anyaso and Emeka Iloafor, the chairman and Secretary of the association respectively, and made available to journalists in Awka on Wednesday.

The letter was entitled “Request For Debt Payment of ₦900,664,805.00 Owed Our Members For Diesel Supplied And Services Rendered In Respect Of Street Lights”. The association said the decision to intervene in the protracted transactions was reached at its Annual General Meeting held in Enugu on Aug. 24.

It explained that the debt was for March and April 2022, being the period they were approved to supply after the exit of the previous administration before they were directed to stop by the current administration.

IPMAN appealed to Soludo to clear the outstanding debts which had been verified to enable the affected members who were already going out of business to remain afloat.

It noted that the marketers have had their trading capitals trapped with the government and that those who obtained bank loans were in a liquidity crisis because of inability to pay.

The letter said “we IPMAN covering Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States write to appreciate the good works you are doing in Anambra and commend all your efforts in making the State a livable place.

“Sir, we want to bring to your notice that your department in charge of paying for diesel and services on the Anambra Street lights have refused to offset an outstanding debt owed to our members.

“The debt is to the tune of N900,664,805 accrued for the months of March and April 2022.

“Mr. Governor, our members are dying because of these debts and the banks are chasing them around to repay the loans given to them to do this business.

“We attach the breakdown of the debts for your records Sir,” it said.

Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, whose office overseas the transaction, said he had not seen the letter. Nwabunwanne said he was aware of transactions and the plights of the contractors, assuring that the government would take the necessary action.

“I am not aware that they wrote a letter to the governor, I have not seen it but I know what they are talking about.

News Agency Of Nigeria

