IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

News Agency Of Nigeria

IPMAN president, stated that natural gas can act as a succor in the country.

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy
IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy (Credit: Wikipedia)

Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, the National President, IPMAN, said this at a public hearing by the ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on the recent hike in petrol price in Abuja.

In spite of the excruciating pain of subsidy removal, there’s something that can act as a succor in the country if we must live and be happy.

“Energy everywhere is critical, it is in the security list of every nation and God has given us about the best in gas that can last for over 500 years.

“What we require now is to build the market, the demand will be there, we need this hose to help us build the market.

“Everyone is feeling the pintch, everyone has taken the bullet; palliatives is just for some time, what is the permanent solution is what we have brought to the nation and we tag it good news because with little money you can fill your tank and still do business,” he said.

