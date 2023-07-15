Breaking news:
IPC lauds Lai Oso's landmarks, pledges to uphold contributions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The executive director described the deceased as a scholar who encouraged others to become scholars.

Professor Lai Oso. [Guardian]
Lanre Arogundade, IPC Executive Director, made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noting that the late Oso’s works would stand as monuments to his memory.

NAN reports that late Oso, aged 67, died in a car accident on June 24, 2023 while returning from a conference at the Delta State University, Abraka.

He was a professor of Communications at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Arogundade, expressing his sadness at the passing of Oso, said he served as resource person and adviser for close to two decades in IPC.

He added that late don was highly respected in academic, media and communication circles due to his expertise, dedication and numerous publications in several journals.

“He featured as the lead speaker at a media tweet conference with the theme: “2015 Elections: Addressing fair and equitable media access for parties and candidates” during the 2015 general elections.

“He was also instrumental to creating awareness about IPC’s library and resources.

“Late Prof. Oso regularly referred undergraduate and postgraduate students to the organisation for research materials on media independence, press freedom, access to information, role of the media in democracy, among others,” he said.

Arogundade said, “Late Prof. Oso constantly explored new frontiers of knowledge and was never tired of writing.

“The last time we spoke, he requested for a chapter in the book: State of the Media in Nigeria 1996 published when I was the Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“Behold, he wrote the first chapter titled: Journalism and Social Responsibility: Between Objectivity and Advocacy.

“Apparently he needed the chapter for another research work he was undertaking.

“It was his thirst for research that made him extremely knowledgeable in different areas of mass media and communication.”

“As his remains are buried, IPC prays for the repose of his soul and commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues.”

NAN also reports that late Oso was also the pioneer President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria.

He also taught media and communications at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

