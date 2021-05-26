RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IOM appoints Nigeria’s Ugochi Daniels as Deputy DG

The International Office of Migration (IOM) has appointed Nigeria’s candidate Ms Ugochi Daniels as its Deputy Director General for Operations.

Ms Ugochi Daniels, newly appointed International Office of Migration (IOM) Deputy Director General for Operations.
This is contained in a statement by the Director-General of the IOM, Mr Antonio Vitorino.

Daniels alongside Mr Bernardo Joaquim of Mozambique and Ms Alexandra Bilak of Azerbaijan were shortlisted from 15 candidates who vied for the position.

“Each interview followed the same process, using a similar series of questions centering on the organisation’s key programming and policy areas.

“Including the protection of migrants, internal displacement, and the humanitarian and development nexus,” Vitorino said.

He expressed the hope that Daniels would bring to the IOM her wealth of experience in the multilateral system, given her track record of achievements in various UN bodies where she previously worked.

The statement further said that Vitorino also appointed Ms Amy Pope as IOM’s Deputy Director General for Management and Reforms.

“I am confident that Ms Daniels and Ms Pope – as our two Deputy Directors General – will demonstrate effective leadership throughout their tenure, utilising their considerable skills in the service of member states and in support of the millions of people whose lives depend on the organisation, as the world emerges from the global pandemic,” Vitorino added.

It will be recalled that Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama led campaigns for Daniel’s appointment following her nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daniels had previously worked in various UN entities including serving as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) resident envoy to Iran.

