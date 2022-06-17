Invoke Owo deities on killers of Catholic Church worshippers, Group urges Olowo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some suspected gunmen on June 5, during service, attacked worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, leaving scores dead and many injured.

The group expressed sadness and condemned the dastardly action of the suspected killers.

According to it, the action was a complete affront on, not only Owo people, but the entire Yoruba people.

“This is an affront on the entire Yoruba people. We are using this medium to appeal to Olowo of Owo Kingdom to place a curse on the killers.

“He should also direct traditionalists in the town to invoke the deities of the land against the killers,” it said.

The group said that the killing of innocent people by the suspected killers had indicated that nowhere in the South-West was safe again.

It called on the governor’s in the zone to fashion out new strategies to tackle insecurity before it gets out of hand.

The group said that it would be going round the towns and cities in Yorubaland to meet with the traditional rulers on how to resuscitate the ancient powers used by their forefathers to protect their respective kingdoms.