Invitation to the 2019 NiRA Bloggers Summit

The event is a one-day summit scheduled to hold on Tuesday 26th November 2019 from 9:00am to 3:30pm at Royal Damgrete Hotel, 13-16 Factory Road, GRA, Umuahia, Abia State.

The objectives of the summit are to:

encourage stellar online behavior within the internet and blogging community by providing legal, ethical and technical trainings;

stimulate the industry

encourage responsible journalism through blogging

create job and wealth opportunities for Nigerians

Interested participants are kindly requested to register via the link https://nira.org.ng/blogger2019 The event is free to attend.

Since this is a community event, NiRA invites other stakeholders and sponsors to be a part of the Summit. There will be opportunities to take on booths, to exhibit products and services. Interested sponsors or exhibitors should please email admin@nira.org.ng. We look forward to your participation in the event. For more information about the event, kindly visit https://nira.org.ng/blogger2019

This event is supported by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Pulse.ng and Legit.ng

For more information about NiRA, please visit www.nira.org.ng. To register .ng domain name(s), please contact a NiRA Accredited Registrar via www.nira.org.ng/ng.

For more information about this press release, please contact NiRA Secretariat, 8 Funsho Williams Avenue, Iponri, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 234 8172004272, 0700 CALL NIRA.

