The Coordinator, Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation, Pastor Yohanna Buru, says he is working with 50 Imams and Pastors to pray for lasting peace and stability in Nigeria.

Buru said in Kaduna on Thursday on preparations made by the foundation to mark the International Peace Day, that some of the clerics were from Benin and Niger Republics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sept. 21, is marked annually as the global day of peace.

The cleric said the interfaith prayer was to strengthen peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians, promote inter religious tolerance and understanding.

“This year’s peace day celebration will be different, because instead of coming out for rally or matches on the streets with banners and placards, we will ask our clerics to stay at home and pray for peace and the success of the 2019 elections.”

Buru said, “it is important to pray for the country, for the political leaders, Nigerian soldiers at the battle ground, and to pray for God’s protection on our families.

“If you believe in prayer at all, expect God to hear you, but If you don’t, you will not have. God will not hear you unless you believe.”

Buru, who is the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercession Ministry, Kaduna, said no one should underestimate the power of prayer “because God listen to people at any time.”

He added: “what Nigerian really needs now is prayer and fasting for peace and unity, and an end to all crisis militating against peace stability in the country.”

On his part, Imam Mohammed Ahmed, said all Nigerians should pray for increased blessings in all facets of life, especially for the emergence of credible leaders after the 2019 elections.