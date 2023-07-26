ADVERTISEMENT
Inspector-General of Police unveils smart policing initiative for quick response to emergencies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The I-G urged the public to embrace the innovation and added that the initiative would make huge impact in saving lives, combatting crimes and securing communities.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Egbetokun who unveiled the `Police-VGS Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System (QERRS)’ on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Abuja , said it would revolutionise police response to emergencies.

According to him, the Police-VGS QERRS application has been modeled to ensure prompt response and referral during accidents, natural disasters, medical emergencies, criminal incidents and intelligence sharing.

“With the swipe of a button on a phone, emergency notifications will be sent directly to a dedicated team of police operatives.

“The operatives will ensure a swift, live and coordinated response in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The I-G believed that the initiative would make huge impact in saving lives, combatting crimes and securing communities. Egbetokun said that the Police-VGS was an additional option to the already inaugurated C4i-NPF Rescue Me App.

This represents the epitome of the Nigeria Police commitment to the security and safety of members of the public,” the I-G said, and urged the public to embrace the innovation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

