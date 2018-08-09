Inspector-General of Police seeks closer ties with PSC

news

The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has called for a closer working relationship between the Police Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to reposition the force.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said Idris made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the PSC, Mr Musiliu Smith, on Thursday in Abuja.

Idris also pledged the loyalty of the force to Smith and also requested for his support and assistance to move the Nigeria Police Force forward.

Responding, Smith assured Idris that the commission under his administration would do its best to assist the police.

He noted that there was a need for the two government agencies to work closely so as to quickly put structures in place to reposition the police.

The chairman who expressed dissatisfaction with the public image of the police, added that the commission would work with the police to change this negative perception.

“I want a positive perception for the police, let’s work closely, I assure you that the commission will assist you,”he said.

Smith also made a case for the training and retraining of personnel of the force to enable them to give their best.

The chairman called for closer supervision in the police to ensure that officers worked within the dictates of the law.

He recommended the setting up of the I-G ‘s Monitoring Team specifically for checking the conduct of police personnel especially those working on the nation’s highways.

He said that the commission was preparing for the monitoring of police conduct during the forthcoming Osun governorship election and the 2019 general elections.

He advised that there should be proper education of policemen on election duties to operate within the established guidelines.